Man arrested during Virginia Capitol protest over Northam

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 4:23 pm 02/18/2019 04:23pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A protester at the Virginia Capitol has been arrested during a protest against Gov. Ralph Northam.

Capitol Police said 23-year-old Patrick Talamantes of Sacramento, California, was charged with vandalism and littering after he tossed a container of red dye in a Capitol fountain.

Police said they stopped an unnamed woman who had a dye pack by another fountain, and she was issued a notice barring her from the Capitol for six months.

Police said Talamantes and the woman were part of a small group of protesters who called on Northam to resign. Northam’s been under fire since a racist picture surfaced in his medical school yearbook.

Police said 45-year-old Michelle Sutherland of Florida was charged with indecent exposure in a separate protest related to the Equal Rights Amendment.

