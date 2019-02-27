Man accused of repeatedly threatening US Sen. Mark Warner

A Virginia man is accused of repeatedly threatening to punch and shoot U.S. Sen. Mark Warner over his views on abortion and the proposed border wall.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 55-year-old Anthony Butkiewicz III is charged with threatening to assault a U.S. official, and was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Jackson says the charges stem from voicemails left at Warner’s Richmond, Virginia, office in January and February. Butkiewicz was arrested Feb. 21 at a motel room from where agents also seized cocaine and marijuana. No weapons were found.

Butkiewicz told FBI agents and U.S. Capitol Police he made the calls. Jackson says Butkiewicz has also violated a long-term protective order filed by the mother of his children.

His public defender, Andrew Grindod, says his client is essentially harmless.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

