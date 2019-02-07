202
Home » Virginia » Man accused in parents'…

Man accused in parents’ slay faces more charges in 3 deaths

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 5:37 am 02/07/2019 05:37am
Share

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A grand jury in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, is set to consider formal charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend, her family and his parents before fleeing to Virginia.

The Advocate reports District Attorney Scott Perrilloux says he’s seeking three counts of first-degree murder against 21-year-old Dakota Theriot in the deaths of Summer Ernest, her brother and her father. The jury will meet Thursday morning.

Authorities say Theriot fatally shot the Ernests and then killed his parents at their neighboring Ascension Parish home.

He was arrested the next day at his grandmother’s home in Virginia. Fearing he would show up, she had checked into a hotel and asked authorities to check her home.

Theriot already is charged with offenses including first-degree murder in his parents’ deaths in Ascension Parish.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Dakota Theriot Local News louisiana National News Summer Ernest Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods

These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow ... or watching Netflix.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500