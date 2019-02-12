202
Home » Virginia » Haunted by jeers, town…

Haunted by jeers, town rethinks teen trick-or-treat penalty

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 12:05 pm 02/12/2019 12:05pm
Share

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city’s penalty of jail time for teenage trick-or-treaters has scared up some ridicule and a possible policy change.

The Chesapeake City Council is set to vote Tuesday on an amendment to a 50-year-old law that threatens teens with up to six months in jail if they go door-to-door in pursuit of candy on Oct. 31.

The Virginian-Pilot reports no teens have ever actually been arrested under the ordinance. But it made news last Halloween, ending up parodied on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Mayor Rick West says the town’s sudden infamy left him sleepless.

The amendment would eliminate the jail penalty. Trick-or-treating past the age of 12 instead would carry fines of up to $250, as would violating the 8 p.m. curfew. The proposed policy mirrors that of neighboring cities.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
chesapeake Entertainment News halloween Halloween News Holiday News Living News Local News National News Trending Now trick or treat Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top 50 Hollywood movie romances

You had us at hello! WTOP film critic Jason Fraley ranks the best Valentine's Day flicks.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500