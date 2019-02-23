202
Former House minority leader announces retirement

By The Associated Press February 23, 2019 2:22 pm 02/23/2019 02:22pm
FILE - In this Thursday Jan. 19, 2017 file photo, House minority leader Del. David Toscano, D-Charlottesville listens to speeches on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Democrats’ big wins in Virginia’s elections last week weren’t enough to gain control of the House of Delegates, and some say gerrymandering is to blame. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A longtime Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates says he is retiring.

Former House Minority Leader David Toscano said Saturday on the House floor that he will not seek re-election this year.

Toscano is a former mayor of Charlottesville who led the Democratic House caucus from 2011 to 2018, including when Democrats won 15 seats in 2017 and almost took control of the lower chamber.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised Toscano on Saturday as an astute and even-handed legislator.

Sixty-eight-year-old Toscano is one of several lawmakers who have announced their retirements this year.

All 140 legislative seats will be up for grabs in November.

