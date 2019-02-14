ERA proponents arrested after ‘die in’ at Va. Capitol

202
By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 1:00 pm 02/14/2019 01:00pm
Advocates for the Equal Rights Amendment stage a "die in" outside Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox's office at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday Feb. 14, 2019. Two of the women were taken away by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/Alan Suderman)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two advocates for the Equal Rights Amendment have been handcuffed and escorted away by police after staging a “die in” outside Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox’s office.

The two women were arrested early Thursday morning by police after lying down outside Cox’s door in a Capitol office building.

The women said there were holding a “Valentine’s Day die in” because the Republican-controlled House of Delegates has killed legislation to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

The proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution would outlaw discrimination based on gender.

ERA proponents had hoped Virginia would become the 38th state to approve the amendment. It would then have met the threshold for ratification in the U.S. Constitution. But Congress set a 1982 deadline for ratification.

