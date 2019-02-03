202
Home » Virginia » Deaths of 3 Virginia…

Deaths of 3 Virginia people investigated as arson, homicide

By The Associated Press February 3, 2019 12:38 pm 02/03/2019 12:38pm
2 Shares

NELSONIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say the deaths of three people inside a burned mobile home are being investigated as homicides and arson.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller tells multiple media outlets that a preliminary examination of the bodies showed that each victim suffered injuries that aren’t consistent with dying in a fire.

The medical examiner’s office in Norfolk examined the bodies of two adults and a juvenile. Police haven’t identified the victims.

The fire in Nelsonia in Accomack County was reported Friday morning.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News Nelsonia Virginia virginia state police
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

The New England Patriots celebrated in Boston after another Super Bowl win. See photos of Tuesday’s parade.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500