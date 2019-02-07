202
Home » Virginia » Committee interviews member's sister…

Committee interviews member’s sister for top court vacancy

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 7:31 am 02/07/2019 07:31am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — To fill a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Virginia Supreme Court, a legislative committee has interviewed four candidates — including a committee member’s sister.

The Roanoke Times reports Sen. Ben Chafin remained seated with the rest of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee on Wednesday during Judge Teresa Chafin’s interview. The Russell County Republican and the Virginia Court of Appeals judge are also former law partners.

The senator didn’t ask questions of any of the candidates. He told the newspaper he wouldn’t comment on her interview. Committee chair Sen. Mark Obenshain waved off a reporter who asked if Ben Chafin’s participation was appropriate. Teresa Chafin said she couldn’t answer a reporter’s questions because she was a sitting judge.

Justice Elizabeth McClanahan is retiring from the seven-member court effective Sept. 1.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
ben chafin Judge Teresa Chafin Local News Virginia virginia supreme court
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods

These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow ... or watching Netflix.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500