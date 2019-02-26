202
Home » Virginia » CFA exam administrator to…

CFA exam administrator to pay fine over hiring practices

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 12:08 pm 02/26/2019 12:08pm
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A nonprofit that administers exams for the chartered financial analyst certification will stop paying exam graders after a federal investigation into its hiring practices.

The Daily Progress reports the CFA Institute agreed to pay a $321,000 without admitting wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice released Monday. The investigation found the nonprofit had violated the Immigration and Nationality Act when it hired temporary exam graders from outside the country.

The department found that CFA set aside annual temporary positions for members with high-skilled temporary visas. CEO Paul Smith says the company would hire 150 foreigners each year so the grading pool would include people for whom English was a second language. Most of those who take the English-only exam are not in the U.S.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News National News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

March Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun events around the D.C. area during the month of March.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!