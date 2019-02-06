202
Home » Virginia » Caretaker admits to taking…

Caretaker admits to taking credit cards from client’s spouse

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 2:17 am 02/06/2019 02:17am
Share

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A caretaker in Newport News, Virginia, has admitted to stealing credit cards from her client’s spouse and using them to pay for personal purchases including car services, hotel stays and clothing.

News outlets report 47-year-old Sandra Payne pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated identity theft. The Eastern District of Virginia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office says Payne charged more than $21,000 to the credit cards from 2017 through 2018.

Payne was initially charged in December with multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, but pleaded guilty to the single identity theft charge as part of a deal. She faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in May.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance caretaker Consumer News credit cards Living News Local News newport news Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods

These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow ... or watching Netflix.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500