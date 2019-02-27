202
Brewery apologizes for beer sharing name with Hindu deity

By The Associated Press February 27, 2019 11:12 pm 02/27/2019 11:12pm
Olde Salem Brewing Company said that it was making a musical reference when it named its Spanish milk stout "Hanuman." (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SALEM, Va. (AP) — A Virginia brewery has apologized for a beer that shares its name with a Hindu deity.

Olde Salem Brewing Company said in a statement to WSLS-TV that it was making a musical reference when it named its Spanish milk stout “Hanuman.” The brewery says it was unaware of the religious connotation, and would work to find a solution.

Universal Society of Hinduism President Rajan Zed had drawn attention to the name, saying linking alcohol with Lord Hanuman was disrespectful.

As a central character in the Ramayana epic, Hanuman is known for his strength and appearance as a monkey.

Olde Salem’s website says the stout is meant to evoke “flamenco on the radio.” The Mexican flamenco fusion duo Rodrigo y Gabriela has a song called “Hanuman” that’s dedicated to Carlos Santana.

