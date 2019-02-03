202
Home » Virginia » Authorities: Virginia trooper shoots…

Authorities: Virginia trooper shoots man who points shotgun

By The Associated Press February 3, 2019 6:03 pm 02/03/2019 06:03pm
Share

PULASKI, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and a driver who authorities say pointed a shotgun at police.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release that shooting occurred Sunday on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

Pulaski police were looking for the driver of a pickup truck after a hit-and-run crash. The truck’s driver then called 911 and notified authorities of his location.

Geller says the man was armed with a shotgun when he left his vehicle. The news release says the man fired into a hillside, then pointed the shotgun at officers, who fired at him.

The adult male is being treated for serious injuries at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
corrine geller Local News officer involved shooting Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

The New England Patriots celebrated in Boston after another Super Bowl win. See photos of Tuesday’s parade.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500