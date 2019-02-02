Authorities: 3 people die in mobile home fire in Virginia

Virginia authorities say three people died in a mobile home fire.

NELSONIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say three people died in a mobile home fire.

Multiple media outlets report the fire broke out Friday morning in Nelsonia in Accomack County. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says two adults and a juvenile died in the fire.

The remains of the three victims were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Norfolk for autopsy and positive identification.

Police say the fire’s origin doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

