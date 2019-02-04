202
Home » Virginia » 4 dead whales have…

4 dead whales have recently washed up, concerning scientists

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 2:05 pm 02/19/2019 02:05pm
Share

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — Four dead whales have recently beached along the Outer Banks and Virginia, concerning scientist over the rising death toll.

News outlets report a humpback was found dead Sunday in Corolla, North Carolina. Crews found hemorrhaging near the back of its head under the skin, a sign of a ship strike. Another humpback was found not far away Sunday. A third turned up dead last week near Oregon Inlet. A dwarf sperm whale was also found two weeks ago.

Karen Clark, with the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education in Corolla, says two or three humpback whales a year typically wash ashore dead between Ocracoke and Corolla. A report says 84 humpbacks died along the eastern seaboard in the past three years, causing it to be declared an “unusual mortality event.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Local News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News outer banks Virginia whale
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best cars of 2019 named

Put the pedal to the … medal. Nonprofit Consumer Reports named its top 10 2019 picks for cars, SUVs and trucks Thursday in D.C. See the list.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!