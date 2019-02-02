202
2 tanker crewmen hurled into ocean while repairing lifeboats

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 10:29 am 02/08/2019 10:29am
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says two crewmen repairing lifeboats on an oil tanker were hurled into the ocean when one of the boats launched itself off the ship.

The Charlotte Observer cites a release that says the crewmen were 70 miles (113 kilometers) off the coast of Chincoteague, Virginia, on Wednesday, aboard the Chemtrans Nova. A Coast Guard cutter that was 20 miles (32 kilometers) away rushed to the scene. One man was pulled off the lifeboat, while the other was pulled out of the ocean.

Both men were injured, one suffering a broken leg. Their current conditions are unclear.

It’s unclear for how long they awaited rescue. The ship was delayed by five hours.

The Chemtrans Nova sails under the flag of Liberia, and was bound for a Caribbean island from Philadelphia.

Topics:
