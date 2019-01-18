202
Home » Virginia » Wexton, Warner hold events…

Wexton, Warner hold events to highlight effects of shutdown

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 4:27 am 01/18/2019 04:27am
Share

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Elected officials are holding events in northern Virginia to call attention to the hardships imposed by the partial government shutdown.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton is holding a roundtable discussion in Sterling Friday afternoon with constituents affected by the shutdown, including government workers and contractors.

On Friday morning, Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is volunteering at a food pantry in Arlington that is providing free groceries to federal employees and contractors in need. Many furloughed workers missed their first paycheck a week ago as a result of the budget impasse.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News government shutdown jennifer wexton Local News mark warner partial government shutdown shutdown Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Va. vineyard adds creamery, kitchen

A Virginia winery has a few new projects cooking, including a state-of-the-art creamery and a kitchen. Here’s a peek inside the recent farm-to-table expansion at Chrysalis.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500