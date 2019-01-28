202
Home » Virginia » Virginia to hold statewide…

Virginia to hold statewide office hours for residents

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 3:59 am 01/28/2019 03:59am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the start of statewide community office hours when constituents can have one-on-one meetings with a representative from the governor’s office.

The Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement will schedule quarterly visits in each region of the state.

Currently, the office facilitates communication between constituents and the governor through phone, email, letters and meetings in Richmond.

Community office hours are planned quarterly so community engagement specialists can connect residents to state resources and provide information on services, including Medicaid enrollment and the restoration of rights.

The first community office hours will be held this week at various locations around the state.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
community office hours Local News ralph northam Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Every Super Bowl halftime show, ranked

From Prince to Justin Timberlake to Beyoncé, WTOP's Jason Fraley ranks every Super Bowl Halftime Show, from worst to best.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500