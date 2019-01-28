202
Virginia selects state’s 1st student loan debt advocate

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 10:07 am 01/28/2019 10:07am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has opened an office dedicated to helping residents with student loan debt.

The Office of the Qualified Education Loan Ombudsman was established by legislation passed during the 2018 General Assembly session, and is housed under the State Council of Higher Education.

Scott Kemp is the office’s first student loan advocate. He’s spent 10 years with Virginia’s Community Colleges system.

The advocate is intended to serve as a liaison between the borrower and servicers, and can help explore repayment options and resolve complaints. The advocate will also create a student loan borrower education course that will be available online by the end of the year.

Virginia is one of 11 states with a student loan ombudsman.

___

Information from: The Richmond Times-Dispatch

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

500