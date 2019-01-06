202.5
Home » Virginia » Virginia police investigate after…

Virginia police investigate after home-invasion robbery

By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 2:28 pm 01/06/2019 02:28pm
Share

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Virginia police are investigating after a home invasion robbery.

The Chesterfield County Police department said that three men forced their way into an apartment Saturday morning after knocking on the door.

They showed a gun and demanded money. One victim was treated on the scene for a minor injury after being struck on the head.

Police said they believe it was an isolated crime and no one else was in immediate danger.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
chesterfield county home invasion Local News robbery Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

DC area’s 1st snowstorm of 2019

The first snowfall of the year in the D.C. area arrived Jan. 12. The weekend has brought about winter storm warnings throughout the entire region.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500