Virginia judge dies following car crash earlier this month

By The Associated Press January 19, 2019 11:46 am 01/19/2019 11:46am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge and former local school board chairman has died less than two weeks after being involved in a car accident.

Norfolk police announced that Virginia Beach District Judge Robert Hagans Jr. died Thursday from his injuries. The 66-year-old Hagans had been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following his Jan. 6 accident. A police news release says it appears Hagans rear-ended another car at a traffic light.

Attorney and longtime friend Kathryn Byler told The Virginian-Pilot that Hagans suffered a stroke moments before the crash. She said Saturday that Hagan had been in the hospital’s trauma unit.

The General Assembly appointed Hagans to the bench in 2015. Hagan was elected chairman of the Virginia Beach school board in 1996 and served in that role for two years.

board of education chairman Education News judge Local News Virginia
