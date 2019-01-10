202.5
Virginia firm says it has license to study medical marijuana

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 4:38 am 01/10/2019 04:38am
FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A research firm in Virginia says it has gotten a federal license to import high-quality extracts of marijuana for medical research.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Sanyal Biotechnology will soon embark on a series of critical studies into treatment of various diseases and disorders.

Sanyal CEO Rebecca Caffrey said the license is the broadest ever issued to a U.S. company. And it allows it allows the firm to import high-quality cannabis extracts that aren’t available in the U.S.

Sanyal operates out of Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. The company says it’s looking to develop a clinical research facility.

The future research headquarters may not be in Virginia. But the company said it still wants to conduct a 200-person clinical trial in the state’s Hampton Roads region.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

