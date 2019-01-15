202.5
‘Virginia Festival of the Book’ to offer over 100 programs

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 5:49 am 01/15/2019 05:49am
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The annual “Virginia Festival of the Book” will feature writers on racism, climate change, crime and the opioid crisis.

The schedule for the March 20-24 festival includes more than 100 programs that are free and open to the public. The program of Virginia Humanities is celebrating its 25th year of bringing writers and readers together to promote books, reading, literacy and literary culture.

Renowned meditation teacher Ruth King will discuss racism, white supremacy and identity.

Other speakers include: Lisa See, author of “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” and “The Island of Sea Women,” and Don Winslow, author of “The Force” and “The Cartel.”

The festival will be held in venues across Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Topics:
charlottesville Life & Style Living News Local News Virginia Virginia Festival of the Book
500