Virginia farmers to meet with lawmakers about priorities

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 4:41 am 01/25/2019 04:41am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia farmers are planning to meet with state lawmakers to lobby for their 2019 legislative priorities.

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s annual “Legislative Day” will be held Monday. The theme of the event is “Farmers in Action” to emphasize the importance of farmers being politically active.

The Farm Bureau says one of its members’ priorities in the current legislative session is to support a specific goal for having broadband in place for every Virginian. It says another priority is additional funding to expand rural broadband.

Another priority is opposing pro-animal rights legislation, including legislative or regulatory changes that would restrict the use of animals for agricultural purposes. The bureau said it also supports amending Virginia’s timber theft code to help reduce landowners’ financial loss from theft or fraud.

Local News Virginia virginia general assembly
