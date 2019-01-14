202.5
Home » Virginia » Virginia bill to bar…

Virginia bill to bar ‘sanctuary cities’ sent to full Senate

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 12:15 pm 01/14/2019 12:15pm
3 Shares

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill aimed at prohibiting the formation of “sanctuary cities” in Virginia has been sent on to the state Senate.

The bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Dick Black would bar localities from adopting ordinances or policies restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee voted 8-6 Monday to send the bill to the full Senate.

Black was the only person who spoke in favor, while nearly a dozen immigrants and advocates spoke in opposition.

After the hearing, several advocates approached Black and angrily confronted him until a Capitol Police officer escorted him away.

Sanctuary cities limit cooperation between local police and immigration agents. Currently, no such cities exist in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed a similar bill last year after it passed the General Assembly.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia virginia general assembly
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Slow cooker recipes

Looking for a meal that's easy to make in your slow cooker? Here are some ideas.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500