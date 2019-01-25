202
Home » Virginia » Va. plan to apply…

Va. plan to apply sales tax to online transactions advances

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 10:36 am 01/25/2019 10:36am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A plan to begin taxing online sales in Virginia has advanced, but the senate majority leader has given lobbyists for eBay and other electronic marketplaces until early next week to craft a compromise around when they’ll begin collecting taxes from small sellers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday voted unanimously to apply Virginia’s sales tax to internet transactions, following last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling eliminating a longstanding prohibition.

Online transactions by sellers and marketplaces that do at least $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the state would be taxed.

Traditional retailers oppose an eBay-backed provision delaying the requirement from July 1 to Jan. 1, 2020. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne says the delay would reduce the amount of money available to spend in the state budget.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Local News online sales tax Virginia virginia senate
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500