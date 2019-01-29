202
Va. grocery chain pays $1M to settle poor pharmacy record-keeping claims

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 11:19 am 01/29/2019 11:19am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A grocery store chain in Virginia has agreed to pay a $1 million penalty to the federal government to settle claims that its pharmacies failed to keep adequate records of controlled substances.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the payment from Virginia Beach-based FF Acquisition, Inc., the grocery chain that owns Farm Fresh, on Tuesday. The chain operated 34 pharmacies in eastern Virginia, although it recently sold several locations.

U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger says record keeping is “crucial” to combating the opioid crisis and preventing illegal prescription drug sales.

Federal authorities say the chain didn’t record dates and quantities of controlled substances it shipped and received and didn’t report thefts in a timely manner. An attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Business & Finance Consumer News Local News Virginia
