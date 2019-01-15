202.5
U.Va. not playing ‘negro national anthem’ at athletic events

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 2:39 am 01/15/2019 02:39am
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia has declined an alumnus’ effort to play what is known sometimes as the “negro national anthem” at athletic events.

The university’s academic spokesman, Anthony de Bruyn, tells the Daily Progress the school appreciated Eugene Williams’ request but there currently are no plans to include “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of their game day activities.

Williams carries a notebook full of contacts and letters he’s sent to and from professional and college teams and school divisions to ask them to play the song. He says his goal is to add five more each year.

Last year, the Washington Wizards became the fourth NBA team to play the song at a game, doing so during a timeout midway through the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors.

