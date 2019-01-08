202.5
Home » Virginia » Supreme Court rejects delay…

Supreme Court rejects delay request in Va. redistricting case

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 2:43 pm 01/08/2019 02:43pm
2 Shares

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request from Virginia Republicans to block a federal court from approving new legislative district boundaries.

The order was issued Tuesday, two days ahead of a scheduled lower court hearing in Richmond on proposed new state legislative maps.

A federal judicial panel has ordered a new map after ruling that lawmakers racially gerrymandered 11 state House districts by packing black voters into them.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of the case some time this year.

Republicans said having a lower court approve a new map only to have it discarded later by the Supreme Court would confuse voters and candidates.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia virginia supreme court
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

DC area’s 1st snowstorm of 2019

The first snowfall of the year in the D.C. area arrived Jan. 12. The weekend has brought about winter storm warnings throughout the entire region.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500