202.5
Home » Virginia » Special election for vacant…

Special election for vacant House seat set for next month

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 10:01 pm 01/11/2019 10:01pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in a northern Virginia state House district will pick a new delegate next month.

House Speaker Kirk Cox announced a special election will be held for a district representing parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties on Feb 19.

The election is to replace former Del. Jennifer Boysko, who was recently elected to the state Senate.

Democrats have won the district by more than a 2 to 1 margin in recent elections.

Republicans currently hold a 51-48 advantage in the House. This year’s legislative session is set to end on Feb. 23.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
jennifer boysko Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Slow cooker recipes

Looking for a meal that's easy to make in your slow cooker? Here are some ideas.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500