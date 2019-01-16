202
School board sues over decision blocking armed staffers

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 11:43 am 01/16/2019 11:43am
JONESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia county school board is suing the state after the superintendent was denied a designation allowing him to carry guns on school property — part of a plan to allow armed staffers at schools.

News outlets report the lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Lee County Circuit Court.

In July, the Lee County School Board voted to arm teachers, calling it cost-effective protection against school shootings. The board wanted armed employees designated “special conservators of the peace” to exempt them from a ban on guns in schools, but the attorney general said that would violate the law.

In September, the Department of Criminal Justice Services denied Superintendent Brian Austin’s application for the designation. The denial was upheld Friday.

Teachers are allowed to carry weapons in several states and others are considering similar measures following last year’s Florida school massacre.

Topics:
Education News guns in schools Local News National News school board Virginia
