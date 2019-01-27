202
Home » Virginia » Revamped Richmond 311 center…

Revamped Richmond 311 center gets 100K calls in 6 months

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 3:47 pm 01/27/2019 03:47pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s 311 call center has fielded nearly 100,000 calls in the six months since it was revamped.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled the newly revamped RVA311 website last summer.

The department that oversees the hotline has a $1.3 million budget and 17 employees. Fourteen of them work on calls, each fielding dozens of calls a day.

Among the recent topics the line helped with were questions about Medicaid eligibility and how the federal government shutdown affected food assistance.

Department leader Peter Breil provided the newspaper with figures showing about 60 percent of the calls are by people seeking information that the call center can provide on the spot. Others are for service requests, such as filling potholes, which can take longer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
call center Local News richmond Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Every Super Bowl halftime show, ranked

From Prince to Justin Timberlake to Beyoncé, WTOP's Jason Fraley ranks every Super Bowl Halftime Show, from worst to best.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500