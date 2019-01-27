Revamped Richmond 311 center gets 100K calls in 6 months

Richmond's 311 call center has fielded nearly 100,000 calls in the six months since it was revamped.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s 311 call center has fielded nearly 100,000 calls in the six months since it was revamped.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled the newly revamped RVA311 website last summer.

The department that oversees the hotline has a $1.3 million budget and 17 employees. Fourteen of them work on calls, each fielding dozens of calls a day.

Among the recent topics the line helped with were questions about Medicaid eligibility and how the federal government shutdown affected food assistance.

Department leader Peter Breil provided the newspaper with figures showing about 60 percent of the calls are by people seeking information that the call center can provide on the spot. Others are for service requests, such as filling potholes, which can take longer.

