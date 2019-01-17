202
Regulators tell Dominion to try again on grid modernization

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 4:55 pm 01/17/2019 04:55pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators have sent Dominion Energy back to the drawing board to come up with a better plan to modernize the electric grid.

The State Corporation Commission on Thursday rejected much of the utility’s proposed $6 billion grid modernization plan as incomplete and too expensive.

Virginia passed a law last year that weakened regulators’ traditional power to adjust Dominion’s rates in a way the company said was needed to make major upgrades to the grid. Environmentalists and Attorney General Mark Herring argued that Dominion, Virginia’s largest electric utility, hadn’t shown its plan to install smart meters and make other upgrades would help customers.

The commission agreed and told Dominion it could refile its plans. The company said it’s disappointed with the ruling but committed to improving the grid.

Topics:
energy grid grid Local News Virginia
