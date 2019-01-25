202
Home » Virginia » Regulators put high cost…

Regulators put high cost on Northam’s cap and trade plan

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 7:59 am 01/25/2019 07:59am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators estimate that consumers may have to pay significantly more for electricity under Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to reduce air pollution by joining a carbon cap-and-trade program with other states.

State Corporation Commission staffers told a legislative hearing Thursday that the average residential customer would have to pay $7 to $12 more each month.

Northam’s office disputes these numbers, saying the cost would likely be less than $1 a month.

Northam has pushed Virginia to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the state air pollution board is set to vote on final regulations this spring.

The cap-and-trade program among Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states mandates emission reductions in the power sector.

Republicans have tried unsuccessfully to block Northam from joining RGGI without legislative approval.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Stories

Topics:
electricity energy Local News ralph northam Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500