Police: Virginia worker dies in workplace accident

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 1:54 am 01/08/2019 01:54am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man has died in a workplace accident at a Richmond car dealership.

Henrico County police spokeswoman Lt. Lauren Hummel tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch that 24-year-old Jamison Paul Garrett died Monday in an accident at Bill Talley Automotive.

Hummel declined to provide details on the circumstances surrounding Garrett’s death as a county police investigation is ongoing. She says the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration also is investigating the death.

