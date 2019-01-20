202
Police: Toddler who died was sexual, physical abuse victim

By The Associated Press January 20, 2019 5:37 pm 01/20/2019 05:37pm
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Southwest Virginia say a toddler who died was the victim of both sexual and physical abuse, and accuse the boy’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend of crimes.

Christiansburg Police announced McKenzie Kyle Hellman is now accused of felony murder in the death of 2-year-old Steven Dale Meek, in addition to abuse and pornography charges. Kayla Nicole Thomas — the boy’s mother — faces sexual abuse and child pornography counts.

They were held Sunday without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, which had no information about whether they had attorneys.

News outlets report police arrived Jan. 11 at a home where Hellman said a child had fallen. Steven Meek died at the hospital two days later.

Police Chief Mark Sisson said Friday a second child also was abused.

christiansburg crime Local News McKenzie Kyle Hellman southwest virginia Virginia
