Pipe burst: Virginia island without water for nearly a week

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 5:54 pm 01/25/2019 05:54pm
TANGIER, Va. (AP) — Residents of a small Virginia island in the Chesapeake Bay have been nearly without water for days after their main line froze and burst.

Tangier Island mayor James Eskridge tells news outlets it could take a week or longer before everything is fixed. He says cold temperatures Sunday night had caused the line to break and drain the island’s main water tank.

Eskridge says firefighters can’t use fire hydrants and some residents have been gathering salt water to flush toilets. He says fire departments from mainland Virginia and Smith Island, Maryland, have donated water.

The mayor says Walmart, Food Lion and Pepsi have donated drinking water or helped get it to Tangier.

The 2010 U.S. Census counted less than 730 residents on the island, which is part of Accomack County.

Tangier Island: At a visitor's glance

Tangier Island, Virginia, is slowly sinking. So much so that its 460 residents may need to relocate in as little as 25 years. Why? It depends who you ask. In this 5-part podcast series, WTOP reporter Michelle Basch visited the Chesapeake Bay island to learn more about its people and what’s really happening.

Local News Tangier Island Virginia
