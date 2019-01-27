Pedestrian dies in rural Virginia crash

Virginia police say a man was struck and killed by a van while walking along a rural road Saturday night.
The Virginia State Police said in a news release that the crash happened Saturday night near the unincorporated Wilderness area.
The news release says that a Ford Econoline hit a pedestrian wearing all black clothing and outside of a cross walk.
The pedestrian, 42-year-old Brett C. Stannard of Spotsylvania, died at the scene.
The driver wasn’t injured.
No charges were immediately filed and the crash remained under investigation.
