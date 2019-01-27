202
Pedestrian dies in rural…

Pedestrian dies in rural Virginia crash

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 1:20 pm 01/27/2019 01:20pm
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Virginia police say a man was struck and killed by a van while walking along a rural road.

The Virginia State Police said in a news release that the crash happened Saturday night near the unincorporated Wilderness area.

The news release says that a Ford Econoline hit a pedestrian wearing all black clothing and outside of a cross walk.

The pedestrian, 42-year-old Brett C. Stannard of Spotsylvania, died at the scene.

The driver wasn’t injured.

No charges were immediately filed and the crash remained under investigation.

Topics:
Local News pedestrian crash pedestrian fatal crash Virginia
500