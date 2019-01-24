202
Parents: Intruder fatally shoots son, 8, at Va. home

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 11:11 am 01/24/2019 11:11am
KING WILLIAM, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family and State Police say an 8-year-old boy has been shot and killed by an intruder at his home.

Police and the parents of Orlando Anderson Jr. tell news outlets that he died at a hospital after he was shot Monday night in King William County.

Orlando’s father, Orlando Anderson Sr., and his mother, Alexis Mines, say the third-grader was asleep when the gunman kicked the front door open and started shooting. They say Orlando was struck by at least one bullet before the shooter fled.

Two adults inside the home, Anderson and Orlando’s grandmother, were not injured.

Orlando’s parents have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

Topics:
home invasion Local News Virginia
