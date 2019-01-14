202.5
Lawmakers push for casinos in 3 Virginia cities

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 1:05 pm 01/14/2019 01:05pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers say three struggling Virginia cities urgently need casinos to help revive their economies.

Republican Sen. Bill Carrico and Democrat Sen. Louise Lucas led a Monday news conference where they touted legislation to allow Bristol, Danville and Portsmouth to build casinos if local voters approve referendums.

Virginia is one of a handful of states that forbids casino gambling, but lawmakers have appeared more open to changing the law in recent years.

Legislators are also considering whether Virginia should offer sports wagering.

Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing for a yearlong study of gambling-related legislation, but supporters of gambling-related bills say there’s no need to wait.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe is also pushing to build a casino in Norfolk, a potential rival to the planned Portsmouth casino.

