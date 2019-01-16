202
Lawmakers pick new top business regulator

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 3:17 pm 01/16/2019 03:17pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have selected a new top regulator of public utilities, financial service companies and other businesses.

The Republican-led General Assembly elected Patricia West on Wednesday to serve as a commissioner on the State Corporation Commission.

Republican lawmakers had been unable to find a consensus candidate for a year, rejecting several potential candidates.

Democrats accuse Republicans of rushing West through the process and say there should have been more time to vet her as a candidate. Republicans say West has a long record of public service and further study wasn’t needed.

West is a former circuit court judge who worked for former Gov. George Allen and former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli. She is currently an associate dean at Regent University’s law school.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
