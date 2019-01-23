202
Green Beret killed in Afghanistan was from Virginia

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 1:41 pm 01/23/2019 01:41pm
This photo provided by Fort Bragg Public Affairs in North Carolina shows U.S. Army Special Forces Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Beale. U.S. Army Special Operations Command has identified the U.S. soldier shot and killed in Afghanistan this week as a Green Beret from Virginia. Sgt. Beale, 32, was killed Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 while conducting combat operations in Uruzgan Province. He was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, N.C. (Fort Bragg Public Affairs via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Army Special Operations Command has identified the U.S. soldier shot and killed in Afghanistan this week as a Green Beret from Virginia.

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua “Zach” Beale, 32, was killed Tuesday while conducting combat operations in Uruzgan Province. He was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Beale was from Carrollton and had served in the Army for more than seven years. He did three combat tours in Afghanistan, and has received three Bronze Stars.

His commander, Col. Nathan Prussian, says Beale was a smart, talented and dedicated member of 3rd Special Forces Group and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Beale was the second U.S service member killed in Afghanistan this month.

