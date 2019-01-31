202
Home » Virginia » German diplomat's son again…

German diplomat’s son again denied parole in 1985 killings

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 12:12 pm 01/31/2019 12:12pm
Share
FILE - In this March 9, 2011 file photo, Jens Soering speaks during an interview at the Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Va. For the 14th time, Virginia officials have rejected a parole bid from a Soering, a German diplomat’s son serving life in prison for the 1985 killings of his ex-girlfriend’s parents. Soering initially confessed to killing Nancy and Derek Haysom, but later recanted, saying he was covering for Elizabeth Haysom. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — For the 14th time, Virginia officials have rejected a parole bid from a German diplomat’s son serving life in prison for the 1985 killings of his ex-girlfriend’s parents.

The Daily Progress reports 52-year-old Jens Soering initially confessed to killing Nancy and Derek Haysom, but later recanted, saying he was covering for Elizabeth Haysom. She was convicted of being an accessory, and will receive mandatory parole in 2032.

Attorney Steven D. Rosenfield says Soering is a model prisoner and has a “solid release plan” that would return him to Germany. Rosenfield says the German Embassy and Chancellor Angela Merkel back Soering’s release.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe didn’t act on Soering’s clemency request, as Virginia was still investigating DNA analysis indicating Soering didn’t match some type-O blood found at the crime scene.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Jens Soering Local News National News Virginia World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl

Football is only part of the big game's allure. Where there's food, there's fun. Check out these Super Bowl Sunday recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500