202
Home » Virginia » Florida nabs 'America's Most…

Florida nabs ‘America’s Most Wanted’ fugitive from Virginia

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 6:40 pm 01/27/2019 06:40pm
Share
Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia fugitive who was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” two decades ago was arrested after a three-hour standoff with deputies in Florida.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Michael Eugene Moore has a fugitive warrant in Virginia. Moore was featured on the TV show, accused by authorities of stabbing his wife repeatedly and abducting their 5-year-old daughter in March of 1996. Weeks later, the girl was found in Miami and returned to her mother in Richmond, Virginia, after the child’s photo appeared on the show. Moore remained fugitive.

The sheriff’s office says a license plate reader detected a stolen vehicle Saturday and deputies signaled the driver to stop in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville. Authorities say Moore didn’t want to get out, but surrendered after the sheriff called in a SWAT team.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News Michael Eugene Moore National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Every Super Bowl halftime show, ranked

From Prince to Justin Timberlake to Beyoncé, WTOP's Jason Fraley ranks every Super Bowl Halftime Show, from worst to best.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500