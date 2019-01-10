202.5
Home » Virginia » Ex-student sues counselor after…

Ex-student sues counselor after trying to kill himself

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 8:08 am 01/10/2019 08:08am
Share

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — A university and its counselor are being sued for $12 million each by a former student who says they didn’t do enough to stop his suicide attempts.

The Roanoke Times reports that a lawsuit filed this week by Kionte Burnette accuses Washington and Lee University and counselor Rallie Snowden of negligence.

It says that after Burnette told Snowden he planned to jump off a bridge, the counselor told him to attend his classes and football practice and then spend the night at the campus health center.

Snowden followed up several times that day by text and phone, making Burnette promise not to hurt himself, but he did so anyway, trying twice to kill himself.

The lawsuit says he should have been escorted to an emergency room for a psychiatric evaluation.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News lexington Local News National News washington and lee university
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

The earthquake that shattered Los Angeles 25 years ago

Twenty-five years ago this week, a violent, pre-dawn earthquake shook Los Angeles from its sleep, and sunrise revealed widespread devastation, with dozens killed and $25 billion in damage.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500