Dominion solar projects for Facebook approved, with condition

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 10:53 am 01/25/2019 10:53am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s State Corporation Commission has approved the construction of two Dominion Energy solar power facilities that will offset electricity use by Facebook’s new data center, under the condition that customers will be protected from the performance risk.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the commission ordered Thursday that Dominion guarantee its captive ratepayers won’t have to pay for the projects in their monthly electric bills if the units operate at less than 25 percent of their capacity. Dominion had offered the guarantee for seven years, but the commission extended it to the 20-year life of the Facebook contract.

The commission said Dominion was taking undue risk by building the projects itself, as opposed to buying renewable energy from third parties.

Dominion spokeswoman Daisy Pridgen says they’re reviewing the order.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Topics:
Dominion Energy Local News Virginia virginia's state corporation commission
