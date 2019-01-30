202
Home » Virginia » Charge: Navy sailor tried…

Charge: Navy sailor tried to destroy urine samples in fire

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 11:03 am 01/30/2019 11:03am
Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor is accused of trying to destroy his urine samples in a fire to prevent the test results from being used against him.

The Navy Times reports that charge sheets say Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Dajuan Johnson faces a court-martial trial for trying to incinerate the samples on May 1, 2017, at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia. The charge sheets say he set the fire in an occupied building “without proper authority.”

Prosecutors have charged Johnson with one specification of wrongful interference with an adverse administrative proceeding, as well as an aggravated arson charge. He’s also charged with lying to investigators about his whereabouts.

The Pennsylvania native is assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic. He declined to comment to the newspaper through his private attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Curtis Dajuan Johnson Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl

Football is only part of the big game's allure. Where there's food, there's fun. Check out these Super Bowl Sunday recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500