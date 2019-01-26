202
Car hits transit bus, sending 10 passengers to hospital

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 10:39 am 01/26/2019 10:39am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a car struck a transit bus that was stopped for a pickup, injuring a dozen people.

The Newport News Police Department issued a release saying the accident happened shortly before 9 a.m. while the Hampton Roads Transit bus was stopped to pick up passengers.

A man driving a Chrysler car had apparently hit the stopped bus. Police say 10 passengers and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. So was the driver of the car.

The police department’s crash team was investigating and didn’t immediately file charges.

Topics:
bus crash Local News newport news
