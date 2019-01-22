202
Bill would require notice before school lockdown drills

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 9:26 am 01/22/2019 09:26am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill under consideration by Virginia’s General Assembly would require schools across the state to notify parents before holding lockdown drills.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch that giving parents at least 24 hours’ notice before the drills would allow them to have related discussions with their children.

Such drills have become common nationwide, especially after recent deadly school shootings. In some cases, the drills have led to panic like at last spring’s unannounced drill at Short Pump Middle School in Henrico. The district changed how it conducted the drills after an evaluation.

VanValkenburg is a high school teacher. He says schools become “safest when everyone in the community is involved.” His bill has been referred to the House Education Committee.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

500