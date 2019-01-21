202
Bill to legalize casinos in Virginia advances, fate unclear

By The Associated Press January 21, 2019 10:59 pm 01/21/2019 10:59pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation to legalize casinos in Virginia is advancing in the General Assembly, but the odds of passage are still unknown.

A pro-casino bill was approved with bipartisan support Monday by the General Laws and Technology Committee in the state Senate.

The legislation would allow developers to build casinos in Bristol, Danville and Portsmouth if residents approved local referendums. The legislation now also lets the Pamunkey Indian Tribe build casinos in Richmond and Norfolk with local approval.

Supporters of casinos said Monday’s vote was a good first step. But hurdles remain.

It’s unknown if Republican leaders of the General Assembly will let the measure advance much further. And Gov. Ralph Northam has voiced concerns about casino legalization being rushed through without proper study.

