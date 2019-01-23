202
Attorneys call for investigation of Mountain Valley Pipeline

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019
In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo, a section of downed trees sits atop a ridge near homes along the route of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. Mountain Valley Pipeline will have a day in court this week in their eminent domain lawsuit against the project. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 10, before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond in their case. The landowners sued developers of the project and the federal regulators who approved it, arguing that the taking of their property through eminent domain is an unconstitutional land grab. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two attorneys are calling for a federal investigation of whether Mountain Valley Pipeline crews violated laws by continuing construction after a permit suspension.

Charlie Williams and Tom Bondurant, attorneys representing the group Preserve Bent Mountain, told The Roanoke Times this week that they asked the Environmental Protection Agency in November to conduct a formal investigation. A permit needed to cross Virginia waterways was suspended in October.

The attorneys stress they haven’t concluded that laws were broken, but say it’s for the EPA to decide.

It’s not clear whether there is an investigation. EPA officials didn’t respond to calls or emails and a pipeline spokeswoman declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal in an eminent domain lawsuit filed by landowners along the pipeline’s path.

